Anita Piro passed away at her home in Haddam, CT on September 3, 2019, days before her 97th birthday.

Anita Norina Lavin was born in Montpelier, VT in 1922. After graduating from Montpelier High School, Anita went to work at the Fidelity. She married Stephen Piro in 1950 and seven years later, they moved to Essex Junction, VT with their two young daughters. They remained in this home until they moved to Connecticut in 2015.

Anita’s life was focused on her family. She loved baking; her cookies, brownies and famous spice cake were the particular favorites of her extended family. She was an avid reader, an intrepid volunteer with her daughters’ Girl Scout troops, and an enthusiastic bridge player. She was proud of her Spanish heritage and relished the opportunity to speak Spanish whenever she could.

Anita is survived by her husband, Stephen and her daughters Kathy Piro (Tony Sweeney) of Darien, CT and Jane Piro (Jeffrey Sund) of Essex, CT. She was predeceased by her parents, Natividad and Genaro Lavin and brothers Angel Lavin, Louis Lavin and sister Nati Lavin.

Anita will be laid to rest at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, VT at a later date.