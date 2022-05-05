Please join us for a celebration of life for William (Bill) O'Brien, who died peacefully in January of this year.
Bill O'Brien is the brother of Tippy Lumbra, Harry O'Brien, Charles O'Brien, and the late Mary Magee.
Join us for a light lunch and words of remembrance for Bill O'Brien at the American Legion Post 59, located at 16 Stowe Street in Waterbury on Saturday, May 21 from noon-2 p.m. Please call Charles O'Brien at (802) 244-8956 with questions.
