It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William Bernard Busier, 105, of Essex Junction, VT, on April 23, 2023. He passed away at home in the arms of his much beloved daughter, Holly-Lynn. Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452 or to St. Michael’s Fire and Rescue, 220 College Parkway, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you