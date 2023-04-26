It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William Bernard Busier, 105, of Essex Junction, VT, on April 23, 2023. He passed away at home in the arms of his much beloved daughter, Holly-Lynn. Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452 or to St. Michael’s Fire and Rescue, 220 College Parkway, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
William Bernard Busier
