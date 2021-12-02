On Nov. 23, 2021 our beautiful beloved mom, grandmother, great grandmother, great great-grandmother Vida “Vicky” Emma Eno peacefully took her final journey to “Heaven."
Vicky was born on May 8, 1927 to Perley and Ruby Lynde in Gilford, Vt. As a teenager, she moved to Essex Junction, Vt.
On Sept. 24, 1962, she married the love of her life Gerald “Jerry” Eno. Together they raised four daughters. Vicky and Jerry owned and operated Eno’s Pharmacy in the Brownell Block in Essex Junction until retirement.
She was an active member of the Grace Methodist Church, where she was a member of the women’s society and enjoyed working on the annual rummage and bake sales. She also sang in the choir for over 60 years. She was an active member of the Essex Junction Senior Citizens where she made many friends.
Vicky was an avid reader her entire life. She also enjoyed traveling, camping with family, staying up until the wee hours of the morning by the campfire, bird watching, singing and playing her piano, collecting Hummel’s, dolls and milk glass but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a smile that would light up a room. She never missed a family gathering or holiday celebration and we will always cherish those precious times together.
Vicky is survived by her daughters Jane Thayer (Maurice) of Williston, Bonnie Keith (Walter) of New Jersey, Cheryl Kovacs of Florida and son-in-law Charles Gillett of Essex Junction. She is survived also by nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She also leaves her sister in law Dorothy Lynde and brother in law Edward Eno and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerald B. Eno, daughter Nancy Gillett, brother Robert Lynde and sister Doris Dustin.
Our family would like to thank all of the staff at Mansfield Place and Green Mountain Nursing Home and Rehab for their tender loving care, with a special thank you for the years of care by Dr. Elizabeth Hill.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Vicky’s memory to Grace Methodist Church, 130 Maple St., Essex Junction, Vermont 05452 or The American Cancer Society.
A celebration of Vicky’s life and burial will be announced in the spring 2022.
