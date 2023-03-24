Thomas J. O’Brien Jr., 77, of Essex Jct., VT passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was born on February 4, 1946, to Thomas and Rose O’Brien in Bloomfield, NJ. He was the owner of Murray’s Tavern, a guardian ad litem and involved in the community.
He is survived by his daughter, Meghan Dion, her husband Brandon and Tom’s granddaughters, Emma, Hannah & Abby and his son, Shawn and wife Sarah. He also leaves his siblings, Anne and Pat Farmer, Jimmy and Ellen O’Brien, & Peter and Kathy O’Brien. The family also invites you to share your condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Visiting will take place at AW Rich Funeral Home on Friday, March 24 from 4-8 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael’s College on Saturday March 25 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Brian Cummings, S.S.E. officiating.
