Susan Marie Luck

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Susan Marie Luck (Lestage). Sue passed away on April 6, at the age of 67, following a sudden illness associated with pneumonia while vacationing in Naples, Florida. Sue was a kind, fun-loving, accomplished, and talented woman and her family meant the world to her. Sue grew up in Burlington with her late mother, Louise Lestage, late sister, Sandy Cilley (Lestage), and brother, Bill Lestage. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 46 years, Stephen Luck, her sons Brad (Jennifer) and Adam, and three grandchildren, Graham, Harper, and Lucy, whom she absolutely adored. She is also survived by her brother in-law, Tom Cilley, her beloved niece, Karen Martella (Drew) and nephew, Matt Cilley (Haley), sisters in-law, Patty Charlebois (Roger) and Janet McCracken (Fred), and brothers in-law, David Luck and Dan Luck.Sue was a passionate advocate for children in both her professional and personal life. She began working at the Burlington YMCA as a teenager and eventually became the Associate Executive Director and worked there for over 30 years developing and leading educational and recreational programing for thousands of families. She was the Executive Director of Mobius, a non-profit organization providing mentoring programs, served as Assistant Superintendent of South Burlington Schools, and as Principal at Rick Marcotte Central School. She took great joy in supporting teachers, students, and families to overcome challenges and be their absolute best. Her passion for early childhood development was infectious and she was beloved by her students, colleagues, and community for being an excellent advocate and leader.Upon retirement, Sue focused all of her energy on her three grandchildren, who so enjoyed spending time with their loving Mimi, and she also volunteered at the UVM Medical Center. Sue will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.Sue’s family will celebrate her life privately.

