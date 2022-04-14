Steven E. Kolvoord, age 58, of Essex, VT and Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2022. Steve was born in Chittenden County, VT in 1963 to Louise (Belden) and Philip Kolvoord. He grew up in Essex, VT, and graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1981. Steve earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia in 1985.
After college, Steve worked for 10 years at Bechtel Corporation managing construction projects at power plants across the U.S. Upon leaving Bechtel, he returned to Essex to collaborate with John Lang and open the Links at Lang Farm golf course. He subsequently built the Champlain Valley Self Storage facilities in Essex Junction and Colchester. Steve was a businessman and entrepreneur who collaborated on a variety of commercial and real estate ventures. He enjoyed bringing people together and making projects happen.
Steve was an avid fisherman and very much enjoyed fishing anywhere, but especially in Florida and the Caribbean. He liked to regularly visit the racetrack at Saratoga with friends and was an active fan of many sports. Steve was also a proud member of the first Essex High hockey team to win a State Championship in 1981.
Steve is survived by his mother Louise (Essex), brother Robert and his wife Holly Haney (Harrisonburg, VA), and nephews Andrew (Grottoes, VA) and Zachary (Bozeman, MT), and niece Abigail (Denver, CO), along with girlfriend Jackie Moronta and her children. He was predeceased by his father Phil.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 PM at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home on Pleasant St in Essex Junction, VT. A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at 2 PM on Saturday, April 30 at the Barns at Lang Farm in Essex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Autism Association.
