Stephen (Steve) Ramon Piro, 95, of Haddam, Ct. (formerly of Essex Junction, Vt.) passed away on Sept. 21, 2021.
Steve was the youngest of seven siblings born in Williamstown, VT to Felix and Higinia (Pascual) Piro on Dec. 5, 1925. Orphaned at a young age, he spent his childhood years at Kurn Hattin Homes in Westminster, Vt. with other siblings.
He left Montpelier High School to join the Navy during World War II where he became a signalman on LSTs in the Pacific theatre (including Iwo Jima) for the remainder of the war. One of the more surprising and memorable messages that he transcribed stated that an atomic bomb had been dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. Like others of “The Greatest Generation," he returned home after the war to resume his education, marry and start his career.
Steve married Anita Lavin of Montpelier, Vt. in November 1950. He joined the Vermont State Highway Department where he became an engineer, working on the construction of Vermont’s interstate highway system among many other projects. He settled in Essex Junction where he and Anita raised two daughters and lived in the same home for over 55 years until they moved to The Saybrook at Haddam in Haddam, Ct. in 2015.
Steve enjoyed a number of interests over his lifetime which included hunting and fishing in his younger years, flying sailplanes in Waitsfield in his forties, showing his Doberman Elsa at dog shows, and golf upon retirement, especially in the decade of winters he spent in Venice, FL. He was a devoted sports fan which included the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and more recently, UConn Women’s Basketball and Manchester United football (the latter in deference to one of his sons-in-law). A cancer survivor at 79, Steve was still doing 10 consecutive chin-ups at the age of 90; a challenge that none of the staff at his assisted living facility or his family would take up.
Steve was predeceased by Anita in 2019 and his siblings: sisters Anita Piro Fernandez and Mary Piro Carpenter and his brothers Felix, Antonio, Joseph and fraternal twin Manuel. He leaves behind his daughters Kathy (husband Tony Sweeney) of Darien, Ct. and Jane (husband Jeff Sund) of Essex, Ct. along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the generous kindness and attention from the staff at The Saybrook at Haddam, the loving support he received this summer from his caregiver Rose, and the compassionate care from the staff at the Water’s Edge Rehabilitation Center at the end of his life.
Steve will be buried at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont.
Donations in his memory may be made to Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, 708 Kurn Hattin Road, Westminster, Vt. 05158.
