It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Anne Spaulding on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born September 5, 1929 in Proctor, VT, the daughter of Margaret Cobb and Louis Gray. She spent her youth in Rutland, one of nine children. On September 26, 1946 she married Willis A. Spaulding of Proctorsville in St. James Methodist Church in Proctorsville, VT. They were married for 71 years.
For many years she was part owner and a driving instructor in the Burlington Auto School. It provided private driving lessons in the Burlington area. Her students remember her as a teacher with infinite patience. She was a member of the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts and the Vermont 251 Club. She was also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Burlington, VT. Shirley was an avid bird watcher and feeder. She enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens.
She was predeceased by her husband Willis and her daughter Margaret Lacasse. She leaves daughters Ruth and her husband William Rivers of St. Albans, VT; Suzanne and her husband Charles Schuffert of Scotia, NY; and Eileen Spaulding and her husband Ronald Whitten of Essex Junction. Her family also includes Curt Randall and his wife Maura and family of Milton. She also leaves her grandchildren: Julie Barrer, Stacey Lantas, Christopher Schuffert, Evan Lacasse, Nicholas Lacasse, Jennifer Ready and Matthew Spaulding. She leaves great-grandchildren Will and Max Barrer, Eleanor and Mabel Ready. She was the last survivor of her 8 siblings.
Her death represents a great loss to her family and friends. She was a particular source of support for her grandchildren. She will be remembered by her children’s friends as the person who opened her home so that teenagers would have a place to hang out. Finally, she will be remembered as a caring and giving person, willing to give her time and talents in times of need.
Services will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon with a reception to follow at the Holy Family Parish Hall in Essex Junction.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Vermont Federation of Nurses, 131 Park Avenue, #10, Williston, VT 05495.
