Rosalie Mary Allard, 87, died with the love of her family surrounding her on Thursday, May 11.
Mrs. Allard was born in Rochester, NY, the only living child of Sam and Mary (Frusci) Schifano. She graduated from Highland Hospital School of Nursing in 1957, and recalled fondly her work in the pediatric unit. She met her husband, who was, in her words, “the cutest intern,” William E. Allard, Jr., and they married in May 1959.
Bill and Rosalie settled in Montpelier, VT, where she stayed at home to raise her children, going back to school to become re-certified as a nurse in the 1970s and working as a school nurse and in her husband’s family practice.
In retirement, Bill and Rosalie settled in Essex and traveled the world, from South Africa to Japan. They were married 58 years when he died in 2018.
Rosalie always surrounded herself with music, and was a member of the St. Pius X Choir. Rosalie was a talented artist: she painted in oils and watercolors, wove baskets, threw pottery, and knit many baby booties. She was an innovative and inventive gourmet cook with a collection of over a thousand cookbooks. She was an avid gardener and even joined a group of friends as a fully-costumed belly dancer. She loved yard sales, and spent forty years of summer weekends roaming the roads of the Lake Champlain Islands searching for treasures. She could spark up a conversation with anyone. Her last year of life was happily spent as a resident of Mansfield Place, singing and socializing.
She leaves her five children including Kathy Whelan (Steve) of Westwood, MA; Marc Allard (Liz Callison) of South Hero, VT; Sue Allard (Irv Grossman) of Long Island City, NY; Matt Allard (Robin) of Salem, NH, and Paul Allard of Middlebury, VT. She also leaves nine beloved grandchildren including Anna, Michelle, Stevie, Michael (predeceased), Emma, Andrew, Michael, Tressia, and Daniel, as well as two great-grandchildren, Liam and Owen.
Per Rosalie’s wishes, there will be a private service at her beloved lakeside camp at a later date.
