Roland “Poppop” Charles Provost was born Nov. 4, 1949. He went to join his parents Ralph and Stella Provost and his Sister Carol Reddan in the (Great Beyond) (Heaven) on Dec 15, 2021.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, John Reddan; brother, Paul Provost and wife Cathy; sister, Carmen Zola and husband Jim; and brother, James Provost and wife Karol. Roland is also survived by his wife, Karen; his three daughters and spouses: Kimberly Darling and Jeff; Kate Menard and Kevin; Kelly Gomez and Tony; his 4 grandchildren their spouses/fiancé’s and great grandchild: Carolyn Foy, Keelan(spouse) and Maggie (great granddaughter); Joanne Harnois, Jedi Butler(fiancé); George Harnois, Megan(spouse); and Kaila Menard, Joseph Preston(fiancé). He is also survived by his best Army buddy Gary Lawrence and his wife Rachel and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roland was in the Army National Guard and served in the first Gulf war. It was there that he developed his “fondness” for camels. While still in Guard he became an “IBMer” and retired from both later on. During this time, he also helped raise his family and develop loved traditions and values. He dabbled in raising pigs and turkeys.
He had a love of the supernatural. Going on ghost walks and watching scary movies were a joy he shared with any family member that had the backbone to not be scared. Holidays were the best. Christmas movies in July. Fireworks, bon fires, fudge, deviled eggs and Chinese foods were his other loves that he shared with us all. He always had a story to tell and a lesson for people to learn.
His family was first and if you were his friend, you were his family. Anyone who met Roland got to know his gruff side and his soft side. He was loved by all and will be missed.
Spring 2022 services are being planned.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.
