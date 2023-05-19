Roger A. Werpy Jr. was born December 25, 1968 in Oakland, CA to Virginia (Gail) Deal Werpy and Roger A. Werpy Sr. He passed away suddenly in Jacksonville, FL on March 26, 2023.
Roger grew up in Orlando, FL and Essex, VT, graduated from South Burlington HS in 1986. He attended VTC, worked as a draftsman, automotive service manager and convenience store manager in Northern Vermont for many years, before moving to Florida in 2019. Roger loved his friends, family and spending lots of time outdoors.
He is survived and mourned by his father, Roger, stepmom, Pat Folsom, stepsister, Sharon Yandow, her sons, Trevor and Jordan, and many extended family members.
A private family service will be held later in the year to celebrate his life.
