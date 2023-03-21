June 15, 1942 – February 20, 2023
Bob lived a very fulling 80 years doing everything that he loved. He grew up in Essex Junction, VT with many horses, a fast corvette, and a love for music. He tried working for his dad selling gloves, but his heart was not in it. He opened a bar called 13 Mane, which was the place to be. He joined a band called The Thunderbolts, played bass guitar, and sang many of the songs. Along the way, he opened other bars in the area, Jeff City, The Manor, and BW’s.
About 35 years ago, he decided to go where his heart always was, Wallace Pond, Canaan, VT. His father bought a deer camp, when he was young and Bob turned it into a year-round house, so he could live in his favorite spot in the whole world. He got a job at The Balsams as Beverage Manager and worked there many years. This gave him his days to spend on his boat. He loved summers in Canaan especially when his kids, grandkids and friends would come up to stay with him and stroll around the lake on his Pontoon boat with a cocktail in hand.
His other passion was of course his music, so he had a studio built in his house. This is where he spent countless hours (on rainy days when he couldn’t be on the lake of course) writing and singing all his own songs.
He also wrote a book, painted, made candles, carved wood, and made signs for local businesses. He was always doing something depending on the season. He loved his Canaan family so much and they took great care of him. Wallace Pond will never be the same. He will be missed by so many. ‘Captain has left the building.’
We love you Dad!
