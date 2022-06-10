ROBERT BARSTOW ABELL - ARVADA, Colorado – Departed his earthly life on May 10, 2022 to join his family in heaven. He was born July 8, 1933 in Burlington, VT, the son of Mabel and Wesley Abell. Bob leaves behind his wife Lois G. Abell; son, Scott (Teresa) Abell; daughter Jane (Sally) Abell; grandsons Christopher (Terrin) Abell, Matthew Abell; granddaughters; Nicole (Jon) Kullander and Danielle (William III) Skeele; great grandsons Christian, Riley and Gabriel Kullander; great granddaughters Abigail Kullander and Ezra Rey Abell. He was predeceased by his parents, Mabel Nutting and Wesley Abell; his sisters, Althea (John) Carlucci, Marjorie (Walter) Swift, June Abell and his twin brother, Thomas Abell; son Eric Abell.
To see Bob’s full story and to leave a message of condolences, please visit his tribute wall at https://www.horancares.com/obits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.