Richard Joseph Bratek (aka “Dick”) passed away on June 21, 2023, with the love of his life Susan, his children, and grandchildren at his side.
He was the eldest child of Adam J. Bratek and Hannah T. Bratek (Johnson), born on January 21, 1943. Dick married his lovely Susan on July 10, 1965, and shared 57 years of adventure and mayhem.
His favorite memories of his youth were playing football and singing the lead in HMS Pinafore.
He received his associates from Broome Technical Community College in Binghamton, New York, worked for 31 years as a Senior Engineer and Scientist at IBM in Essex Junction, and holds several patents in photo processes.
Dick was passionate about community service: original member/firefighter of the Essex Town Fire Department, Head Coach for boys league basketball, Treasurer for the Essex Children’s Choir, member of the Town of Essex School Board, non-voting member of Essex Junction High School School Board, Town of Essex Senior Van Driver, and volunteer for the Vermont Foodbank/Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf.
Dick made his goals in life happen - he went to College, got a degree in the sciences, traveled the world, and found the girl of his dreams who encouraged and had faith in him. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather - his children and grandchildren gave him incredible joy.
Dick loved the rolling hills of the Green Mountains, and the sandy beaches and crashing waves of York Beach and Drake’s Island. His smile, sense of humor, and robust laughter will be missed. Dick leaves his wife, Suzanne, and children Derek A. Bratek and Jessa C. Karki, son-in-law Sandeep D. Karki, grandchildren Lucius D. Karki, Hannah M. Karki, and Luca Richard L. Suzanne Karki, sister-in-law Carol B. Pestell, cousins Joseph Zobkiw (Lynne Hendrix) of Michigan, Jack Zobkiw (Glenna Zobkiw) of New York, and their families, and many cousins all over the country.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Dick, please donate in his name to the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf, the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS), or Essex Westford School District (EWSD) in care of the EHS Cross-Country & Track and Field Teams, EHS Music Program or the Center for Technology, Essex (CTE).
The family wishes to thank all the healthcare providers who generously gave their time and expertise to managing Dick’s care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.