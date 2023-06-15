Paul Blanchette joined his wife Corrine in heaven on November 13, 2022. A kind, gentle, unassuming man, Paul created memories that have sustained his five daughters and beloved granddaughter throughout their lives, and enriched the lives of nieces, nephews and neighbors. Paul was born July 19, 1929 to John and Rose (Bissonette) Blanchette, in a family of five older brothers (Joseph, John, Phillip, Henry, Thomas) and two younger sisters (Theresa, Mary) in Essex Junction. The village was home for much of his life. He loved to bike, swim, skate and be outdoors. He served as an altar boy at Holy Family Church and was proud to have been selected to represent Essex Junction High School at Boys State. He graduated in 1947.
Following his brothers, Paul joined the army in 1948, serving in Korea from 1950-1951. After discharge with a partial disability, he attended barber school in Boston, MA on the GI Bill. A friendship with classmate and fellow Vermonter Phil Bisson of Barre led to a chance meeting with Phil’s sister Corrine. Paul and Corrine married November 10, 1955. Paul worked at his brother Tom’s barber shop before joining the Postal Service in 1956. In 1958, Paul and Corrine bought a little house on Main Street, where they raised five daughters. A skilled craftsman, Paul expanded the house with his own hands as the family grew, and created teepees, snow forts, and tree houses for his daughters. Paul became postmaster of the Essex Center Post Office in 1971 and the postmaster of the Essex Junction Post Office shortly after, retiring in 1984.
His Christian faith was central to Paul’s life. In 1978 Paul and Corrine joined Community Bible Church, where Paul served as a deacon and board member. During the years they cared for Corrine’s mother Yvonne, they were active in the life of Montpelier’s Lighthouse Christian Church. In 2003 Corrine and Paul moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to be close to their daughter Anne, son-in-law Tallat, and granddaughter Terri-Ann. In Tulsa they attended World Outreach Church. After Corrine passed away in 2017, Paul joined his daughter, Paula, in Portland, Oregon. He embraced the biking community and could be seen noodling around his neighborhood on his fancy electrified three wheeler right up until his passing. Paul is survived by daughters Collette Blanchette, Anne Mohamed, Paula Blanchette, Denise Blanchette and Katherine Blanchette; beloved granddaughter Terriann Mohamed; sons-in-law Marc LaBlanc, Tallat Mohamed, and Thomas Guthrie; sisters Theresa Campagna, Mary Milner; and a large extended family.
His life will be celebrated on Monday, July 17 at 1 p.m., at the Lighthouse Christian Church at 3 St. Paul Street, Montpelier Vermont, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages people to take their grandparents out to lunch!
