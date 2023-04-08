Patricia Ann Adams McGarry, 69, died Monday April 3, 2023 at her home in Manchester, New Hampshire with loved ones by her side.
Patricia was born on January 5, 1954 in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of John Adams and Jacqueline (Shaw) Adams. She was the wife of beloved husband Robert McGarry. They were married on August 4, 2001 in the backyard of their home in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Patricia (better known as Patty) began college at Saint Michaels then shortly transferred to Trinity College (Burlington, Vt.) and graduated with a BA in English in 1976. She graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1972 where she had a great love for gymnastics and field hockey.
Patty was previously married to Thomas Sarault of Lowell, Massachusetts July 4, 1981. Together they had two children, Matthew Sarault and Jacqueline (Sarault) Sanborn both of Rutland, Vermont. While her children were young, she stayed home with them and had an in-home daycare. In the early 1990’s she worked in sales at the Vermont Martial Arts Academy and became active in practicing martial arts as well. In the later 1990s until 2000 she worked at Mintzer Brothers now known as LaValleys in Rutland, Vermont.
Patty the Pug Diva was always smiling and known to be the life of the party. She loved animals and had a special love for Pugs, you could always find PJ Woo right by her side. With her love for animals she actively participated in rescuing 282 dogs and would foster them in her home. She always wanted to be dancing, and would still try even when she became wheelchair bound, shocking us all. She always fought hard and loved even harder. Her family and grand babies were her world. Her simple recipe for Life was: “Be Kind!”
Patty was predeceased by her father, John Adams, mother Jacqueline (Shaw) Adams and sister-in-law Sue Illick Adams (Jack).
Patty will be greatly missed by her husband, Robert McGarry, her children Matthew Sarault and Jacqueline (Frank) Sanborn, grandchildren Mia and Cooper Sanborn, and Cora, Brady and Connor McGarry, step children Brian (Jen Leclerc) McGarry, Steven (Casandra Carey) McGarry and Sharlene McGarry. She will also be missed by her brothers Jack (Didi) Adams, David (Gene) Adams and Robert (David Griffin) Adams, and nieces and nephews Barrett (Kim) Adams, Laura (Spartacus) Deslaurier, John (Carolyn Wesley) Adams, and Corey (Eric Massey) Bushey.
