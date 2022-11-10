Nicholas Leo, age 77, died Sunday evening, November 06.
Nick was born in Bloomfield, NJ on June 06, 1945 to Nicholas and Rose Leo. He was the third of four children and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1963. He went on to join the US Army National Guard, serving for four years in the reserve. Prior to being activated for the Vietnam War, he married Linda Jacobus, also from Bloomfield. Nick was stationed in Alabama, where their first child Jeffrey was born. Upon leaving the Army, the family returned to Bloomfield, where their second son Kevin was born. They resided in Bloomfield until they moved to Essex, Vermont in 1983, where Nick was a cabinet maker until he opened Essex Real Estate Inspection Services. He and his wife Linda owned and operated For All Occasions Flowers and Gifts in Williston until they retired. Most recently, he resided at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation, where he battled dementia but succumbed to COVID.
Nick was blessed with four grandchildren: Nyssa Leo-Nguyen (husband Tuan), Gabrielle Fernandez, Carter Leo and Calvin Leo, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife Linda, his son Kevin and wife Andrea, his son Jeff and wife Julie, his grandchildren, his sister Rosemary Gatti, his sister Virginia and husband Joseph Kraus, and his brother Theodore and wife Barbara.
A private memorial for Nick will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations in his memory, please ensure you and your loved ones are vaccinated against COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.