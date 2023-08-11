Nancy S. (Kelly) Hinchman, 76, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the McClure Miller Respite House with her high school sweetheart and husband of 56 years by her side. Nancy was born on February 20, 1947, in Jersey City, NJ to Thomas and Lydia (Paffenroth) Kelly. She grew up in Hawthorne, NJ and spent many memorable childhood summers with her family in Beach Haven on the Jersey shore.
Nancy and Clark met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend in high school. They maintained a long-distance relationship when Clark joined the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Dover, Delaware. In 1967 the two eloped to Dillon, South Carolina after which they returned to Delaware where they resided for several years. After the birth of both of their children, Clark and Nancy made the decision to leave New Jersey and grow new roots in Vermont – living briefly in Winooski and then purchasing their home in Essex in 1972.
At an early age, Nancy developed a love for cooking and restaurants. Her passion for cooking brought joy to countless hearts as she believed creating delicious food was a way to bring happiness to others, most especially her family. She completed coursework at the Culinary Institute of America after being hired at the Raddison Hotel Burlington. She was eventually promoted to the position of Executive Chef, the first female in the corporation to hold this role. Later, she worked as the Kitchen Manager / Chef for the original Waterworks Restaurant at the Champlain Mill in Winooski, and later its sister restaurant Prime Factor. She was respected as a creative, hard-working, direct, and yet compassionate leader. While she worked at several other restaurants throughout her career, her time at Waterworks remained one of her greatest accomplishments where she enjoyed culinary freedom and exploration and developed many long-term friendships. While working at the Spruce Pond Inn in Stowe, she won an award in the Taste of Vermont culinary competition. Late in her restaurant career she made the decision to step away from the kitchen and worked for several years as a bartender at Smugglers Notch Resort in Jeffersonville, VT. She loved meeting and talking with people from different backgrounds and developed friendships with many customers who came to Smuggs every year for their ski vacations.
Nancy was an avid reader and seeker of knowledge, with an amazing ability to retain information and share a good story. Her family jokes, “Before Google, there was ‘Ask Nanni!’ ” She loved Jeopardy and the family knew never to call during the evening when it was “Jeopardy time”. Nancy was also an enthusiastic auto racing fan, specifically Formula One, and she and Clark never missed watching a race on TV together. They had several memorable trips to Montreal to attend the Montreal Grand Prix. Also many family Memorial Day weekends were spent at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut enjoying the races. Nancy and Clark also enjoyed traveling and adventuring together over the years. Some of their highlights include rafting the Rio Grande river, remote camping in New Hampshire, the North Maine Woods, Matinicus Island, and kayaking the Allagash.
Nancy leaves behind her husband and best friend, Clark Hinchman of Essex Jct. VT ; Son Michael Hinchman and wife Salli of Bradenton, FL; daughter Kellie Stoll and her husband David of Essex, VT; Grandchildren Michaela Hinchman-Burnham and her husband Jon of Fairfax, VT, Jacob Stoll of Orlando, FL, Joshua Hinchman of Fairfax, VT, Jillian Villeneuve of Dever, CO, and Griffin Villeneuve and wife Sandy of Bradenton, FL; Sisters Jean Stone and husband Jeremiah of Denver, NY and Barbara Kelly of Mill Valley, CA; Brother in Law Craig Hinchman and wife Sandra of Wayne, NJ, as well as several nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her father Thomas Kelly and mother Lydia (Kelly) Tiefenbacher. The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staffs of UVMMC Miller 5 and the McClure Miller Respite House for their compassionate care of Nancy during her final days.
Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta (https://www.takumta.org/donate/) or Vermont Public Interest Research Group (https://www.vpirg.org/support/). The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Milton, VT where all are invited to come visit with family, share a memory, and enjoy light refreshments.
