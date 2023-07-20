Mary O’Leary Melone 89, of Essex Junction, VT, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 15, 2023, at The UVM Respite House House in Colchester, VT, after a lingering illness.Mary Hislop (O'Leary ) Melone was born May 3, 1934, in Quincy, MA, the daughter of John L. O'Leary and Frances Hislop O'Leary.She is predeceased by her parents John L. O'Leary and Frances (Hislop ) O'Leary, and her sister Anne F. (O'Leary )Walsh and her husband Thomas J. Walsh.She is survived by her husband of 56 years James P. Melone of Essex Junction, VT, her son James M. Melone of South Carolina, her daughter Margaret (Mia) Melone and grandson Joseph Coulombe of Essex Junction, and grandchildren Edison, Emmalexa, and Ellia Melone of South Carolina.She is survived by her brother John L. O'Leary, and his wife Margaret of Wakefield, MA, and sister F. Martha (O’Leary) Green and her husband John of Pittsfield, MA; and sister-in-law Patricia Graham of Cranston, RI, as well as many nieces and nephews.Mary graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Boston and later graduated with her teacher's degree from Boston State College. She taught in the Boston and Cambridge, MA, schools. She later applied and accepted a teaching position in the Military Dependent School System in Stuttgart, Germany, where she met her husband James P. Melone in 1966.They were married on June 24th, 1967, in St. Peter's church in Cambridge, MA, and remained devoted to each other.Mary had two common interests in her life - religious devotion and education; these two interests were often interwoven. So it naturally followed that Mary would also teach religious education classes while she was living on military posts, and, in later life, taught religious classes in her local parish church In which she was very active.After moving to Vermont, Mary taught in the local schools, Christ The King school, and later as a substitute teacher in the Essex Junction, VT, schools.Mary is a Professed member of The Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Community, Essex Junction, Vermont. She also served for a time on the Council. It was during his time she made a number of religious Pilgrimages to Rome, The Holy Land, and Fatima.Mary also had hobbies.One of Mary's pastimes was sewing. She loved to buy patterns and materials and produce clothes and decorations. One of her earliest projects was to make the Halloween costumes for Jimmy and Mia's earliest trick-or-treating trips. She continued making dresses as the years progressed.Mary's also loved to bake and cook. She had a large library of cookbooks, and, on occasion, would find some new recipe that tempted her to try it out. But among her favorite baking efforts was to bake Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, which we all loved.Mary was one of those rare gems of a wife that is very hard to find. She leaves behind her love and devotion to all her relatives and friends. She contributed greatly to the education of countless students. And she was a dedicated military wife. She is loved and missed by many.Viewing is scheduled for 10:30 to 11:30 AM, Friday, July 21, 2023, at The Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. A funeral mass will follow at Noon at the Holy Family Church, 36 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT. An interment will follow at a later date.
Mary O'Leary Melone
