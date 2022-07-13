Marvin Kirby left this world on June 30, 2022. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and is now absent from the body, present with the Lord.
He was born November 16, 1933, the son of the late Hermon Kirby and Blanche (Waller) Kirby of Knoxville, TN. He attended Fulton High School in Knoxville where he graduated in 1952. He studied at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville graduating with a Batchelor’s of Electrical Engineering in 1956 and with numerous job offers across the country. He started his career at the Martin Company in Baltimore, MD, and he quickly advanced through roles there and at other Engineering firms including Westinghouse Electric Corporation, spending time at the Kennedy Space Center designing electronics for one of the early cameras for the United States space program. In 1968 he joined IBM, where he worked until his retirement as an Advisory Engineer in 2001. While working he earned a Master's of Electrical Engineering at Drexel Institute of Technology and a Master’s of Large Scale Integration at the University of Vermont.
On a blind date in Baltimore, he met his wife, Doris, and after a year of courtship they married on August 17, 1963. The ultimate family man, his top priorities were being a kind and loving husband and a model father, raising two sons, Shaun Kirby (born in 1967) and Mark Kirby (born in 1971).
Marvin enjoyed and inspired others with many hobbies, including photography, astronomy, coin collecting, singing, and gardening. On family vacations you could always spot Marvin with a camera or two strapped over his shoulder, capturing countless precious memories of happy family times. A recent highlight combining multiple hobbies was recording the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, from the centerline. Among the favorites in his coin collection were the quarters commemorating national parks, where he loved to vacation with his family. He sang in various church choirs growing up and with Doris, and his strong, clear voice anchored hymn sings around the piano at home. Marvin’s passion for gardening seemed a manifestation of his desire to grow the fruits of the Spirit, which he produced in abundance throughout his life: Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness, and Self Control.
He is survived by his wife Doris of Essex Junction, VT, their children Shaun of Pasadena, CA, and Mark of Essex Junction, VT, and his brother Noel Kirby and wife Drama Kirby of Knoxville, TN.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 16, at Grace United Methodist Church in Essex Junction, VT, with a service followed by light refreshments.
Memories can be sent to his favorite e-mail address: infinity314159@gmail.com.
