Marsha (Williams) Duell, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after a short and unexpected illness. Her son, daughter and stepsister were by her side at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Marsha was born on May 9, 1946, in Rutland to John and Ruth (Bulris) Williams and grew up in Sudbury, VT. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School and Albany Business College and lived most of her life in Essex and Williston, VT.
On September 23, 1994, Marsha married Rufus Duell, Jr., who predeceased her on February 25, 2012. Having met at IBM, they retired together and subsequently enjoyed camping throughout New England and traveling to Alaska. Marsha also enjoyed tour groups to Scotland, England, Iceland, and more. She was most passionate about her ancestry and traced her lineage as a direct descendent of The Mayflower. She was recently inducted as a member of the DAR.
Additionally, she was an expert quilter and a long-standing member of the First Congregational Church of Essex, member of their choir for over 30 years and a volunteer at their Heavenly Cents Thrift Shop.
Besides her parents and husband, Rufus, Marsha was predeceased by her stepmother, Frances Williams and stepbrother Charles Needham. She was also predeceased by her loving pets Shaggy and Sophie. She is survived by her brother Phil (wife Penny) of Alaska, brother Gary of Florida and stepsister, Judi of Colchester. She is also survived by her four children Peter, John, Todd and Tami, twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to all of the staff at the McClure Miller respite house for their compassionate care. Per Marsha’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A memorial graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Resurrection Park Cemetery, 200 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request that any donations in Marsha's name be mailed toVermont Society of Mayflower Decedents (VTSMD) attention Seth Hopkins, 850 Park Street, Brandon, VT 05733 and payable to "Vermont Mayflower Society"; or the McClure Miller Respite House: Mailed to UVM Health Network - Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
