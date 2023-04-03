Margaret (Peggy) Rita Thomas Culver passed away peacefully on Feb. 23 at her home in Mesa, AZ. Peggy was born on March 31, 1942 in Burlington, VT to James and Mary Thomas. Peggy was the beloved wife of Donald Culver of AZ and VT for 56 plus years and the adored mother of Julie Boone (Kevin) of Bow, NH, Kate Rich (preceded in death on 1/18/21) (Andy) of Gilbert, AZ and Jim Culver (Cathy) of Chandler, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Thomas and mother, Mary Thomas. She also leaves behind her brother, Tim Thomas (Ann) and sister, Priscilla Hill (Rodney) both of Shelburne, VT and her sister-in-law, Audrey Belanger of Morrisville, VT. She was the cherished Mimi of 4 grandchildren who she adored and was so proud of, Brianna and Ally Boone of Bow, NH, Brady Rich of Gilbert, AZ and Brett Culver of Chandler, AZ. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a cherished friend to many including her college friends, the Red Hat YaYa’s (Kathy, Ginny and Christine) who she continued to have many adventures.
Peggy grew up in Shelburne, VT where she had fond memories of playing with her siblings and many cousins on their grandparent’s farm. Peggy graduated from Shelburne High School in 1960. She was the Valedictorian of her high school class and was Editor of the yearbook. She was also involved in many other clubs such as the glee club and school newspaper. She attended Trinity College and in her senior year, she was chosen as a member of Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges for her outstanding academics and leadership. She obtained her Master’s degree in English/Teaching from the University of Vermont.
In her first teaching job at Vergennes High School, she met her future husband, Donald Culver, the love of her life. She taught English for close to 20 years in the Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District. Peggy and Don married in Shelburne, VT in 1966. They went on to build a life together in Essex Junction where they raised their family. She was involved in all her children’s activities as a busy mom of 3. She volunteered as a Brownie leader and attended numerous sporting events. As a young mom in Essex Junction, Peggy was also involved in the League of Women Voters. She enjoyed family trips to Florida, Kentucky, and the beaches in Maine.
Peggy and Don retired in 1999 and moved to Arizona for the winters. They enjoyed traveling including trips to Ireland, Italy, France, Hawaii, and Las Vegas. They spent lots of time with their grandchildren in NH and AZ. They loved to go to the casinos. Peggy loved the slot machines. Summers were in VT which she considered her true residence.
One of Peggy’s favorite things to do was read and write. She was an avid reader of all kinds of literature. She always had a book with her everywhere she went. Her family called her their “human encyclopedia.” She was always a source of information for everyone in her family.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne, VT on June 24, 2023 at 11 am. A luncheon will follow immediately afterwards in the Parish Hall. She will be buried in the family plot in Shelburne with her daughter Kate. Donations in her name can be made to your favorite charity.
