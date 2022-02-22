Lynn Welsch Coddington peacefully took her final journey here on Jan. 27, 2022. She was born in Pennsylvania in 1949 to Raymond and Geraldine Welsch. She died at home surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was known for her beautiful smile and that infectious laugh, which brought tremendous joy and happiness to many throughout her life. She will be greatly missed.
Lynn leaves her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 49 years William B. Coddington, beloved sons Michael of Mn., and Andrew of Vt., daughter-in-law Kristen and cherished grandson Matthew as well as Andrew's life partner Kristin Sprenkle. She also leaves her sisters Ann Olssen (Jons) of Ia., and Karen Bancroft of NY, her brother-in-law Jack Coddington (Kathleen), sisters-in law Jane George (Eric), Anne Muller (Michael) and nephews J. Steven Olssen, Joseph Muller and James Muller.
Lynn earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Buffalo, as well as an MBA from the University of Vermont. Travel with her family was a source of much pleasure in her life. She toured 47 of the 50 states, various countries in Europe and lived in Spain with Bill early in their marriage.
Dragonboat paddling in recent years was pure joy for Lynn. Competition or just for fun, she always enjoyed the camaraderie of a boat full of teammates. Let it ride, Lynn.
The family would like to thank all who provided dignified and compassionate care to Lynn including the practitioners at UVM Medical Center and UVM Home Health & Hospice. There will be no visiting hours. Lynn’s request for a "Celebration of Life" with an ice cream social will be planned for later in the spring. A private burial will take place at a later date in Geneseo, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a breast cancer organization of your choice, or to UVM Home Health & Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.