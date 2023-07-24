Leo Paul Beauregard, 92, who was lovingly cared for at Mayo Residential Care in Northfield, Vt, went to join the Lord on July 20, 2023. Leo Paul was born in Burlington on February 25, 1931. He attended schools in Burlington and graduated from Cathedral High School class of 1953. He proudly served in the US Army as a field radio repairman in Germany and always had a great story to tell.
As a child Leo won a Ragweed Pulling contest in Burlington which he was most proud of. Leo’s career led him to spend many years at IBM in Essex Jct., where he resided with his wonderful wife Eleanor V. Beauregard who predeceased him in March of 2012. Leo liked to fly model and computer simulated airplanes. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting and donating his home grown produce to the Burlington Food Shelf. He was a devout and dedicated parishioner of St. Lawrence and Holy Family Churches. Leo will be greatly missed by all the knew and loved him.
A special thanks goes out to all the staff at Mayo Residential Care for all the amazing care and compassion they provided to Leo Paul while he was in their care. Thank you to physicians Dr. Greg Ehle (Cardiology), Dr. Jay Solomon (Nephrology) and Dr. Milton Fowler and Dr. Craig (Gifford) in Randolph.
Leo leaves behind his dear friend Reneé Matthieu who has been by his side to help care for him for the last several years. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday July 26, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Essex Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday July 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church with Reverend Charles Ranges, S.S.E. officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot in Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
