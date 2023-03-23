Laurie Sheridan passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 25, 2023 at the age of 84.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, her stepfather was a military man. Other then not getting along with him, she did quite enjoy living in Germany and England in the 1950s where they were stationed. She never did know her biological father but found out his name was Joseph Sheridan. Her mother only made it to age 48.
Interested in many things (this is why she was so jolly good at the TV show Jeopardy! plus years of doing crossword puzzles and being a voracious reader) she was an artist and writer. She had her own art gallery briefly in the 1970s in Florida. She moved to Vermont in the mid 70s and fell in love with it becoming a real estate agent for a time and substitute teaching. She moved to NYC for a bit where she worked at JP Morgan, but missed Vermont. Upon her return she relocated to Burlington, Vt. where she tutored kids at the Fletcher Free Library.
I shall miss my best friend and roommate, my mother. She said she never wanted to live in a nursing home, and she never wanted to find me deceased, so I have some solace in that — but I do miss hanging out with her! We had a lot of fun times watching the Peter Sellers Pink Panther movies, Basil Rathbone Sherlock Holmes movies, Roger Moore Bond films and our favorite movie to watch together was Trading Places! She was pretty freakin' cool. Love you Mom!! You are missed.
