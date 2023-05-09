Laurent R. Laneuville passed away in Essex Junction, Vermont on Dec. 18, 2022.
Larry was born July 15, 1938 in St. Elie d’Orford, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, to the late Elphege and Sara (Deschamps) Laneuville. In 1956 he moved to Vermont and worked on dairy farms for several years before working for Agro Automation installing International Harvestore silos. Eventually Larry went into business for himself. On September 5, 1959 he married Helena Boutin and moved to Williston where they raised their family. As a general contractor, Master Plumber and Journeyman Electrician Larry built a number of homes, barns and a sugar house in Vermont. He was a member of the Vermont Licensed Plumbers Association, Inc. For many years Larry was active in his church, the Knights of Columbus Council 2946 in Essex, and Alcoholics Anonymous, serving on various boards and in leadership positions. He was an active volunteer of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association and enjoyed working at the maple products booth at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Jct., at the Big E in Springfield, MA and The Vermont Maple Festival in St Albans. Larry had a penchant for Hawaiian and colorful shirts, and was well-known for his vast array of ties.
On August 12, 2000, Larry married Christiane Lassonde and moved to Essex; he and Chris became snowbirds, spending their winters in Haines City, FL.
Larry is survived by his wife, Chris; his daughters, Susan Gill and her partner, Jake Jacobson; Mae Mayville and her husband, Bill; Lynne Moon and her husband, Steve; and Kara Cleaver. He also leaves six grandchildren: Luke Mayville and his wife, Darby; Aubrey Moon and her fiancé, Eli Conwell; Elizabeth Gill; Hayley Wood and her husband, Nick; Nicholas Cleaver; and Nolan Cleaver; and two great-grandchildren: Alec and Leah Mayville. He is also survived by his sisters Jeanne and her husband, Real Beaulieu; Yvette and her husband, Jean-Eudes Fleurant; and Cecile and Doris Laneuville; and his brothers Raymond, Leo, and Andre Laneuville; and sisters-in-law Therese Laneuville, Françoise Turner and her husband, Gary; Louise Schwabe and her husband, Don; Denyse Labrie; Janine Bilodeau and her husband, Denis; and Roxanne Shull and her husband, David; and brother-in-law Serge Lassonde and his partner, Kate Sherwood, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves many cherished members of the Boutin family.
Larry was predeceased by his first wife, Helena (Boutin) Laneuville, in 1999; his sisters, Roseanne Laneuville and Rachel Lebrun; and his brothers Benoit and Real Laneuville. He was also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Angeline Lassonde; his brother-in-law, Jean-Paul Lebrun; and sister-in-law, Lucille Laneuville.
Many thanks to the team from Bayada for the amazing hospice care Larry received in his final months. Their nurturing care helped us all tremendously during his final days.
Deceaseds Funeral Arrangements: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at 11am at the St Lawrence Church in Essex Junction with Reverend Charles Ranges, S.S.E. officiating. Committal prayers with inurnment will be held immediately following at the family lot in Williston East Cemetery, Williston. Reception following services at Holy Family Hall, Essex Junction. Calling hours are Wednesday, May 17th, 5 to 8 pm at A.W. Rich Funeral Home – Essex Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.