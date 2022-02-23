Kimberlee McCuin Tokarz died peacefully, Feb. 18, 2022 at the McClure Miller Respite House. A full obituary and service information will follow at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Kimberlee McCuin Tokarz
