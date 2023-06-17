June Nadeau

June (Dyer) Nadeau passed away on June 13, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s with her son Jay, and daughter- in-law Kathy by her side. She was the middle child of Carroll & Ada (Allen) Dyer. June married the love of her life Gerald (Jerry) in 1952. They shared 66 wonderful years together. June was a stay at home mom raising her two sons Jay and Jeffrey. In their youth, she was active as a Cub Scout den leader & hockey mom. June was a volunteer at Fanny Allen Hospital and she & Jerry were volunteers at the First Congregational Church Heavenly Food Pantry and thrift shop for many years. June and Jerry were avid motorcycle enthusiasts who got their starts on Harley- Davidson and Indian motorcycles, working their way up to their Honda Goldwing touring bike and enjoyed many adventures on New England roadways together.
June leaves her son Jay and his wife Kathy, grand children Jeffrey, Jenna and Paige, and three great grandchildren, Emery, Ellie & Mason. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings Jean & Bobby, husband Jerry (2018) and son Jeff (2017).
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank June’s second family, the loving staff at the Residence at Quarry Hill Reflections unit and the BAYADA hospice care staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the VT Alzheimer’s Association would be greatly appreciated. The family has a Team in June’s honor the “Junebugs” for the Walk to end ALZ which takes place in September if you would like to donate to the Team at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2023/VT-Vermont?px=18680159&pg=personal&fr_id=16837
