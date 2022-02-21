Judith Myette Murtha passed away peacefully at the age of eighty-two on Feb. 10, 2022 at the McClure Miller Respite House after a short battle with lung cancer.
Judy was born to Richard and Florence (Longe) Myette on May 20, 1939 in Burlington, Vt. After attending Christ the King Grammar School and Cathedral High School, Judy worked for many years at Preston’s Jewelers.
At the young age of twenty, Judy married her first true love, Robert Murtha. They spent a wonderful twenty-one years together in Southampton, New York. In 1978, they moved back to Vermont where they were co-owners of their family business, Ethan Allen Optical which still resides in the North End of Burlington. Judy and Bob spent a joyful thirty-three years together before Bob passed in 1992.
Incredibly, Judy found love again in 2007 when she re-met John Schillhammer, a grade-school friend at Pleasant View Cemetery. The lucky couple married in 2010 and spent their winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Sadly, John passed in 2013 after they spent six lovely years together.
In a simple and yet profound way, Judy was blithely beautiful: a happy spirit at heart who fully surrendered to the complexities of things she could not control. Judy was the rare human who was finely tuned to her true purpose on this earth and lived out her legacy every single day with simple elegance.
Judy made many friends who will miss her dearly. She loved the time she spent with her loved ones. She had many close friends whom she considered family. Judy loved to travel and was particularly fond of her trips to Ireland and Italy. Judy’s favorite pastimes were playing the piano and constantly redecorating her home!
Judy lives on in the hearts and minds of her loving family including her brother, David Myette; her brother-in-law, John Castaldo; her sons Robert Murtha Jr. and Christopher Murtha; her daughter-in-law, Tammi Murtha (Durett); her precious granddaughters, Kelsey Murtha, Lindsay Murtha, Courtney Robinson (Murtha), and Shannon Valley (Murtha); and her beloved great-grandsons, Brodyn Maxfield, Jackson Bleau, and Wesley Valley. In addition to her parents and husbands, she is predeceased by her brother Richard Myette.
There will be no funeral or visiting hours. A celebration of Judy’s life is planned for spring 2022.
