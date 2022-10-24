James Stafford

James Jay Stafford, 79, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida.
He was born in Rutland on December 8, 1942 son of the late Robert A. and Katherine K. (Morton) Stafford. After graduating from Rutland High School, Valley Forge Military Academy, and Vermont Technical College, Jim began his long career as a mechanical engineer at IBM in Essex Junction, Vermont. He dedicated nearly four decades to IBM.
Together with Judith Stafford, he raised three children. Jim was a loving and devoted father providing each of his children with his time and guidance to follow their individual passions.
Later in life, he was able to extend this love and devotion to his five grandchildren. In addition, Jim made many memories with his loving companion of 35 years, Jeanette Daigle. Together, they enjoyed real estate ventures and times spent with family and friends. They lived together between Arizona and Vermont.
Throughout his life, Jim spent countless hours at his “camp” on Lake Bomoseen. He could be seen sailing, jet skiing, waterskiing, etc... but the roar of an engine from his speed boats was what excited him most.
If Jim was not on the lake, he might be found in his garage rebuilding an engine or painting a corvette. Fast boats and fast cars were clearly his most enjoyable hobbies.
In his retirement, Jim started every morning having coffee with “the gang” a group of buddies he would meet with whether in Vermont or Arizona. He was a people person and was quick to make new friends wherever he ventured.
A good friend, he was always helping others whether it be building something, fixing something or a compassionate conversation. He will be missed by so many.
Jim is survived by his longtime companion Jeanette Daigle of Essex, his son Michael Stafford and wife Jennie-Lynn of Winooski, daughters Lynn Yamanda and companion Sam Kancherlapalli of Sarasota, FL, and Kelly Vinger and husband Chris of Arizona, five grandchildren Mackenzie Agosti, Kayla Vinger, Caden Vinger, Naomi Yamada and Gabriel Yamada. He was also predeceased by the mother of their children Judith Stafford and his sister Mary (Stafford) Whiting.
Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday November 4, 2022 at A W Rich Funeral Home – Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis in Winooski with Reverend Yvon officiating.
Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family in the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery, Rutland. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Vermont Foodbank, (vtfoodbank.org) 33 Parker Rd, Barre, VT 05641. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
