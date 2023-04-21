James “Jim” "Sonny" Arthur Mack Jr., 89, of Essex Junction, VT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Burlington Health and Rehab surrounded by his loving family.
James was born on January 6, 1934, in Richmond, VT, to James and Isabelle (Smith) Mack. He grew up in Vermont alongside six siblings: Martha, Francine, Robert, Wayne, Marilyn, and Michael, and graduated from Richmond High School in 1952. Shortly after, James joined the army and served four years in Germany.
In 1958, James married Katherine June (McEwing) Mack and they welcomed three sons James, Daniel, and Timothy. They lived in Essex, Vermont the majority of their lives.
James loved to fish, hunt, tell stories, and most importantly, spend quality time with his beloved family. A pillar of his community, he worked as a master plumber and co-owned and operated McEwing Fuels. James frequented Quality Bake Shop, the Hornets’ Nest and Murray's Tavern to share a coffee, beer and laughter with his friends.
James is survived by his wife, Katherine & siblings Franny, Marilyn, & Mike. He is also survived by his sons: James, Daniel and Tim Mack along with grandchildren Kyle, Caitlin, Ryan, Kelly, Patrick, Liam, Nevin, and Brynlie.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, April 21st at 11am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Richmond immediately followed by a graveside burial then reception 1-4pm at the home of Timothy Mack, 256 Jericho Rd Essex, Jct. A local celebration of life will take place at Murray's Tavern in Essex on Sunday, April 23rd from 2 to 4pm. All are welcome.
