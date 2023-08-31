“People spend a lifetime searching for happiness, looking for peace. They chase idle dreams, addictions, religions, even other people, hoping to fill the emptiness that plagues them. The irony is the only place they ever needed to search was within.”
Hunter C. Smith was born on February 18, 2000, 6 weeks early at only 4lbs 8oz in Burlington, VT. The beloved son of David T. Smith and Caryl M. Jaques. Hunter Graduated from Essex High School, Class of 2018.
Hunter was a very smart, unique man consumed with his fascination of learning the truth of the unknown. Most know him as an amazing basketball player. A duo with his brother Riley that any two basketball players long for. Riley was his built-in lifelong very best friend. Hunter spent most of his adult free time researching and listening to podcasts of various subjects. It was his passion and gift. Hunter lived life on his terms, he listened to advice but always sought to learn the truth of any subject his own unique way. He was the best older brother anyone could ask for. He genuinely loved each and every one of them and they all were always filled with joy when he was home to hug them all. He could enter a room and brighten our day with his smile, his attitude, his kind words, or just plain being there.
Hunter had so many dreams and goals in place. He wanted to purchase a house at age 24. He was reading books and researching on all the things to do to start a journey of adulthood on his own. He worked hard in a labor-intensive industry but was proud of his work and proud to work alongside his father Dave and brother Riley in their family roofing company. We know he would have made all his dreams come true.
Hunter also had a passion for boxing. After a long hard day that was his way to unwind. Many times, he laced up his gloves to fight the things most do not understand. With many in his corner rooting him on he unfortunately lost the last battle. We will always be proud of you Hunter, you will always be loved and missed by more than you know.
No parent should ever have to endure the pain of losing a child and be left with unanswered questions. The hurt, the sorrow, the what ifs. But we know you will always be watching over us, smiling down knowing you are at peace. Knowing you have found all the truths you ever so longed to figure out. Knowing you’re in the kingdom of God safe, happy, and healthy.
We love you Hunter C. Smith. Love Mom, Dad, Katherine, Trevor, Riley, Bayley, Grayson, Austin, Carter, Brooke, Anna, Emma.
Hunter is survived by his father Dave Smith and fiancé Katherine Bodette of North Hero; his mother Caryl Jaques and husband Trevor Jaques of Milton; his brothers Riley Smith and wife Bayley Smith of Alburgh, and Carter Marcoux; his sisters Brooke Marcoux, Anna Jaques, and Emma Jaques; his nephew Grayson Smith, and his best friends Austin Lucia and Kameron Ferris. Hunter is also survived by his Grana Dianne Corbett and Popa Allen Brochu of Huntington; Aunt Annebelle Barnett and husband Tim Barnett of Huntington; his Granpa Donald Corbett and wife Edna Corbett of Essex; his Papa Craig Jaques and Nana Denise Jaques of Colchester; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction. A funeral service and burial will be held privately for family. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
