Helen Morse’s family and friends are invited to join us in a celebration of her life, to take place in our backyard in Essex Junction on May 20, 2023. Please contact me at janmorse@comcast.net for additional information. Internment in St. Johnsbury’s Mount Pleasant Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
featured
Helen Morse
