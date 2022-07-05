Harris Skinner will at last be laid to rest with his wife Marjorie at the Fairview Cemetery. The Covid-19 pandemic delayed a graveside memorial with his urn that will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. The VT National Guard will provide honors.
Harris and Marjorie lived in the village from 1955 until 1975 when she died from a heart attack in December of that year. In the spring of 1976, Harris sold his Essex home and moved to Williston and eventually settle in Pinehurst, NC where he died.
One of Harris's most proud efforts, other than serving in the army in WW II, was being a member of the Essex school board, the Prudential Committee and working diligently for many months toward the construction of the Essex Educational Center. He was also a member/leader of the Lion's Club, Chamber of Commerce, Essex horse show director and member of the National Ski Patrol and an avid photographer. Farewell father - you served your country, your family, your community, and the Lord well.
