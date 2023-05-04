Gloria (Gay) Quinn, 86, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, at The Sterling House in Richmond. She was born on March 22, 1936, in Bellows Falls daughter of Robert Gay Sr., and Marguerite (Harrington) Gay.
Gloria is survived by her two children, Caren (Mark Beaulieu) and Shawn Quinn (Samantha). Her three grandsons Jon O’Bryan (Makenzie), Cameron Quinn, and Nicolas Coons. Her two great grandchildren Callie & Connor O’Bryan of which she adored. Gloria leaves behind two brothers Robert Gay Jr., and Richard Gay, and a sister Jean Ostrowski.
Gloria graduated from Bellows Falls HS in 1954 and married her long-time high school sweetheart Charles (Chuck) Quinn in 1956. After a brief stint in Arizona, Gloria and Chuck returned to Bellows Falls where Chuck enlisted in the US Air Force and was to be stationed in Germany. In February 1958, Gloria joined Chuck in Germany, and by January of 1959, they had their first child, Caren. Some of Gloria’s fondest memories were in Germany as her and Chuck navigated through their young life. In 1962, Gloria and her family returned to Vermont and set up home in Wilmington. In 1970, while in Wilmington, VT, Gloria and Chuck added another member to their family, a son, Shawn. Their travels following Chuck’s employment at Green Mountain Power kept them on the move in Vermont, until settling in Essex Junction in 1977.
Gloria was a devoted wife and stay at home mother. Gloria and Chuck taught Sunday School together. They were instrumental in running Bellows Falls Alumni featuring the famous parade. They were volunteers in ski patrol and were ski instructors. As Gloria’s family grew, she would fill her days with part time work as a medical assistant, teacher’s aide, and a librarian’s assistant, to list a few. When her family opened the doors to the Centerpiece Florist in 1986, Gloria found her most rewarding job that lasted 20 years working alongside her daughter. Many of Gloria’s cherished friendships were developed in her time at the Centerpiece Florist.
Gloria loved spending time with her siblings and their extended families in Bellows Falls. Special family times also included Cape Cod, Myrtle Beach, and the shores in Maine. Gloria loved traveling in her RV with the love of her life, holidays with her immediate family, listening and dancing to Josh Groban, and the achievements of her family and her Grandchildren. Gloria also spent many a night cheering or booing her beloved Red Sox on any given summer evening. It would also be a lost opportunity if we did not mention Gloria’s affinity to her maple candies which she indulged on every day that ended in “Y”.
Gloria was predeceased by her father Robert Gay, Sr., Mother Marguerite Harlow, and husband Clarence (Will), sisters Helen Hurley, Nancy Sullivan and Anne Curtin, and her twin brother Gilbert Gay. Gloria was also close with several very close nieces and nephews on both sides of her family.
Gloria will be dearly missed, but we are all confident that she is now in the presence of God and the comfort of her “Chuckie Babes” along with her close pet companion Boston Quinn. The Quinn family is extremely grateful for the individuals and organizations that help to care for Gloria in her final years, including Silver Leaf In-Home Care, and The Sterling House.
Mom, there are no goodbyes for us. You will forever be in our hearts.
Memorial contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to The Sterling House, 61 Farr Road, Richmond, VT 05477. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
A graveside service will be held on May 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the family lot in Oak Hill Cemetery, Bellows Falls, Vermont.
