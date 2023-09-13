Gisela R. Wolfe-Seligman, born Gisela Daum on May 20, 1932, departed on Aug. 31, 2023. She is survived by daughters Jeane Wolfe and Julia Vanacore, and her grandchildren Sean Williams, August Weems, Marisa Vanacore, Drew Vanacore, Thomas Wolfe, and Fawn Williams.
Gisela was born in Breslau, Germany, the oldest child of Friedrich and Ruth Daum. She lived through many challenges before she met and married USAF soldier Walter Wolfe. The stories vary, but what we know is that adolescence and young adulthood were not easy for Gisela. Eager to get out of a war-torn country she and Walter moved to his hometown of Brooklyn, New York in 1954.
Gisela and Walter had four children: Sylvia, Julia, Jeane, and Thomas. In 1960, following the birth of Thomas, the family moved into a farmhouse in Westford, Vermont, on over 80 acres of farmland. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Gisela became a female farmer and founded a veal farm with over 200 calves. She was known for being a tough negotiator and a strong pillar in the industry. Working on the farm in Vermont shaped Gisela’s life, and she was forever changed. In 1977, she and Walter divorced, and tragically, in 1982, the family farmhouse burned down and took the lives of both her daughter Sylvia and Sylvia’s daughter Rachel.
When Gisela fell in love and married veal industry colleague Alfred Seligman, she stopped raising veal, and used her experience to assist Alfred with his meatpacking business. Gisela shared life with Alfred in New York City for approximately ten years before returning to Vermont in 1996 to live on shores of Lake Champlain in Georgia.
Affectionately known as Oma by her six grandchildren, she raised many different animals in her later years, including chickens, emus, swans, horses, ducks, and geese. She loved cats and always had a trusty, stubborn companion kitty. A proud woman, she lived alone with just her pets following Alfred’s passing in 1998. Gisela drove with both feet, literally and figuratively, one on the gas and one on the brake, and had a unique knack for reinterpreting colloquial sayings into a mix of German, English, and 1950s American slang. She will be remembered for all these things, all these lives lived, and maybe most importantly, for her determination to live life to the fullest through the toughest of circumstances.
We will honor her legacy on Oct. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 8 Bishop St., St. Albans, VT.
