Eleanor D. Ordway, 82, of Healdsburg, CA died May 20, 2023 at home with her family by her side.
Eleanor was born in Walden, NY on June 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Yeager) Decker. Eleanor lived the past 4 and a half years in California, previously living in Wolfeboro, NH, and for 38 years in Essex Junction, VT.
Eleanor worked for 20 years at IBM in Essex Junction, VT, retiring in 1997. She was an avid gardener, growing both vegetables and beautiful flowers. She was also a great cook and baker, well known for making the best apple pies in the neighborhood. Eleanor loved keeping busy, doing all kinds of crafts and puzzles. She loved babies, dogs and eating ice cream every day. Most of all, Eleanor loved her family and close friends.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Ralph G. Ordway. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Ordway of Healdsburg, CA, and Susan Harmon and her husband Bradley of Healdsburg, CA. She was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Decker. Eleanor leaves many beloved friends.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, 10 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association @ act.alz.org
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to https://phaneuf.net/
