Donald R. Petterson, 93, of Essex Junction, VT, passed away peacefully at Saint Mary Home in West Hartford, CT on April 28, 2023, after a short illness. He was born on February 11, 1930 in Queens, NY, son of the late Reinhardt and Signe (Clifford) Petterson. Donald proudly served his country in the US Army. He worked at IBM in Essex Junction for 26 years in their Facilities Department as an Architectural Draftsman. He was a dedicated member of the Lions Club for 20 years, serving as the longtime Secretary of their annual Horse Show in the 1970s and 1980s. In his later years, he was a devoted caregiver to his wife Mary. Don was an avid reader throughout his life, and was a regular patron of the Lincoln Inn and Quality Bake Shop, both of which gave him much pleasure and companionship. His creative drawings and puns, on envelopes that he sent to many a friend and family member, spoke to his lifelong sense of humor and kindness.
Donald is survived by his son, Paul Petterson; daughter-in-law, Vidya Ganesan; and grandchildren Ganesh Petterson and Maya Petterson, all of West Hartford, CT. Donald was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mary Petterson, in 2007.
Don’s family would particularly like to thank Pamela, Jeff, Greg, Lucy, Betty, Barb and Skip, as well as other neighbors, and the staff of the Quality Bake Shop, for the friendship and care they gave to Don for many years.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
A private graveside service will be held in the family lot in Fairview Cemetery, Essex Junction, where full military honors will be accorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.