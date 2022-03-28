Diane R. Haskins, age 77, of Essex, VT passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2022. Diane was born in Rutland County, VT in 1944 to Dorothy (Sprague) and Frank E. Ross. She grew up on the family farm in Pawlet, VT and graduated from Granville (NY) Central School in 1962. Diane earned her certificate of nursing in 1965 from Mary Hitchcock Hospital School of Nursing in Dartmouth, NH.
After working a year in the operating room at Glens Falls Hospital in NY, Diane moved to Burlington, VT to begin her 40+ year career as an operating room nurse at what is now UVM Medical Center. She eventually earned her credentials as a registered nurse and was a published author in the AORN Journal.
Following a short courtship, she married to Roger B. Haskins who was also from Pawlet and living in Burlington. They moved to their current home in Essex, VT in the early 1970's where they raised two daughters Amy Haskins (husband Jacob Burke, Berlin, MA) and Carol Haskins (Woodbury, CT). Roger and Diane celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2020.
Diane was an avid crafter known for her handmade gifts. She was rarely seen without a project in tow be it counted cross-stitch, embroidery, knitting, crochet, quilting, or other sewing project. In her retirement, she was frequent volunteer at Blood Drive events with the American Red Cross.
Diane found great pleasure in the simple joys of catching old television reruns of Gunsmoke and M*A*S*H and listening to Johnny Cash, The Highway Men, Garth Brooks, and other country music favorites. She also enjoyed books, puzzles, and word games. Roger and Diane traveled frequently to visit their family in Southern, VT and to camp in their RV.
In addition to her husband and children, Diane is survived by her sister Mildred Corey (Granville, NY), brother James (Deborah) Ross (Pawlet, VT), sisters-in-law Mary Sheldon (Brookfield, FL), Vickie Haskins (Dorset, VT), Blanche Ross (Lake George, NY), and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and a number of cousins. Diane was predeceased by her parents and older brothers Leon and Roy "Bud" Ross; nieces Judy Ross and Jennifer and Andrea Corey.
Calling hours will be held in on Wednesday March 30, 2022 from 4 to 6 PM at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home on Pleasant St in Essex Junction, VT. Additional hours will be held on Thursday March 31 from 4 to 6 PM at King's Funeral Home on Church St in Granville, NY. A graveside service will take place at 11 AM on Friday April 1 at the Mettowee Valley Cemetery on Cemetery Hill Road in Pawlet, VT. Reception to follow at the Pawlet Community Church.
Donations in memory of Diane Haskins may be made to the Vermont Chapter of the American Red Cross, 32 N. Prospect St, Burlington, VT 05401 or to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, 1820 W. Webster Ave, Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614. Those able to donate blood are encouraged to do so.
