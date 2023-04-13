Clement "Clem" Cardinal, 82, of Essex Junction, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, at the UVM Medical Center, with his family by his side.
Clem was born in Westford, Vermont to Hercules and Delphine Cardinal on August 20th,1940. He was raised on the family farm on the dirt path between Essex and Westford Vermont, known as Route 128. Folks pass by this white farmhouse with the red fence on "jump" hill every day. He graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1959. He married Letitia "Tish" Collins on June 24th, 1961, and soon after they started their family.
Clem owned and operated Gene's Lawnmower Service in Burlington, was a salesman for Lake Buick, and a courier for Priority Express. All these jobs offered him the chance to be engaged with people, which he truly enjoyed. Clem also served in the Army National Guard from 1959 until 1966.
Clem was involved for 55 years with the Lions Club where he and Tish enjoyed traveling to various state conventions. He held the positions of Vermont District Governor, President Essex Junction Lions, Secretary Essex Lions, President New England Lions Council. He had a lifetime Membership with the Lions and received the Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow Award. When the end of summer came, Clem was in the Lions Club food booth at the Champlain Valley Fair. There was always a crowd around talking with Clem as he served the best burger of the fair.
Left behind to honor Clem's memory are his wife Tish of 61 years; his children Terry and husband Bobby Lalancette, Tommy and wife Jennifer Cardinal, Marcel Cardinal, and Jeannine Cardinal; his grandchildren Colin, Keller, Cameron, Ashley, and Randy; great grandchildren Autumn and Declan. His brothers Walter Cardinal, Paul Prim and sister Rita Weston also survive him, along with sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law John and Betty Collins, Owen and Alice Collins, Tom Collins, Norbert and Audrey Collins and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased to Clem are his brothers Romeo, Rene', Arthur, Maurice, Albert, and sisters Rolande, Florence, and Laurette. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Essex Junction with Reverend Charles Ranges, S.S.E. officiating. Committal prayers with inurnment will be held in the family lot at St. Luke Cemetery in Fairfax Monday April 17, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Calling hours are Sunday, April 16, 3 to 5 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home – Essex Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vermont Lions Charities, Shared Vision, c/o Lynwood Stoddard, 163 Whitney Rd, Springfield, Vermont 05156.
