Catherine Agnes Thomas, kind-hearted long-time resident of the Essex Junction community, entered into eternal peace Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Content that her dear children had found success and happiness, she closed her eyes to join the angels in heavenly rest surrounded by her loving family.
Catherine was brought into this world on August 31, 1928 by Joseph Wilfred Germain and Margaret (Mcenany) Germain, of Cambridge, Vt.
On Nov.17, 1950, Catherine married Cedric Arllis Thomas in Lancaster, NH.
Her lifelong determination to help all others, asking nothing in return, propelled her to graduate the former Fanny Allen School of Nursing. That led to a 32-year career at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont, from where she retired in 1994 with the enduring respect and love of her friends, colleagues, and patients.
She surrounded herself with others who shared her faith and compassion at St Lawrence Catholic Parish, taking pleasure in driving shut-ins to their medical appointments and feeding those less fortunate through Meals on Wheels. At the same time, Catherine, strong-willed, firmly Independent, somehow found time to follow politics, staying informed on the issues close to her heart. Chief among the many causes blessed by her support was the Defenders of Wildlife Association, as she cared deeply about protecting endangered species and conserving the environment. She also found great joy in supporting the ASPCA, devoted always to the well-being of the innocent animals of the world.
Left to cherish Catherine's memory are her children, who she always placed ahead of herself: Sheila Allen and her husband Roy, Gail Bechard and her husband Robert, Sharron Boozan and her partner, Bruce Gauthier, Scott Thomas, and Sally Lujan and her husband Michael. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren with 2 on the way.
She was preceded to the arms of God by her husband of 49 years Cedric, on June 25, 2000 and her daughter, Kelley Thomas, on April 13, 1979. Also awaiting her in Heaven are her granddaughter Townya, great-grandson Brandon, great granddaughter Krysta, and countless treasured pets.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 158 West Street, Essex Junction, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals, P. O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.