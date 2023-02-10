Longtime Essex Junction resident Carol Magnuson, 90, passed away quietly on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Elderwood Nursing home in Burlington, Vermont. She was born in 1933 in Providence Rhode Island to parents William and Grace. She grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island and graduated from Cranston High School West. Carol married Robert Magnuson Sr. from Warwick Rhode Island in 1956. The following year the couple moved to Vermont where Robert began his career as a music educator.
Carol taught ceramics and art classes for many years through the Adult Education programs at Essex and Colchester High Schools. She was also a member of the Vermont Hand Crafters Association.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her brother William; her husband Robert with whom she shared nearly 61 years of marriage. Carol is survived by her four sons: Robert Jr. (Patricia) of Laconia, NH; Russell of Hudson, NH; Ronald (Mary) of South Burlington, VT; and Richard of Underhill VT. Five Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held this summer.
