We are sad to announce the passing of Caren Lee Quinn, of Essex Center, VT. Caren passed at the age of 64, on July 9, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born in Germany at Rhein-Main Air Force Base on January 24, 1959 to the late Charles and Gloria (Gay) Quinn. Many know of Caren through her business The Centerpiece Florist in Essex. Caren opened Centerpiece Florist in Essex Junction in 1986. For over thirty years she proudly ran her little florist shop in Essex, and helped our community celebrate, mourn, and accentuate countless occasions. Caren sent High Schooler’s to their first prom, bailed many men out of the proverbial “doghouse”, and just simply brought a smile to her customers faces each and every day through her beautiful floral arrangements. Her business motto was “A Ray of Sunshine, even on a Cloudy Day.” To Caren, the Centerpiece was more than a business, it was her life, her family, and her passion.
Once the decision to close the doors of The Centerpiece were made in 2019, Caren turned her attention to becoming her mother, Gloria’s full-time caregiver. They both somehow managed to get through Red Sox seasons, tuning in most summer nights to witness the good, the bad …and the ugly that only true Red Sox fans appreciate. Caren and her mother also never missed an episode of Days of Our Lives.
Caren will always be remembered for her sense of humor, and her unique ability to tell a story. She had a knack for finding herself in the most unique situations, and just loved to tell others about it as only she could. Caren was a person who would gladly help another person in need before ever thinking of herself. This is a quality that made her a special daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and dear friend to many.
Caren was a breast cancer survivor and faced this challenge while caring for her mother. Many days of being slowed by cancer treatments but was still able to manage her day to day as well as her mother’s needs.
Caren and her ability to brighten a room will be missed. You can rest in peace knowing you were loved by so many.
She is survived by her special friend Mark Beaulieu, her brother Shawn Quinn and wife Samantha of Essex Junction, nephews, Jon O’Bryan and MaKenzie, Cameron Quinn, Nicolas Coons, grandniece Callie O’Bryan, grandnephew Connor O’Bryan, an affectionately “adopted” son Harry Nostrant, III, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Caren was predeceased by her infant son Charles Alden, her father Charles Quinn and mother Gloria Quinn.
A Celebration of Caren’s Life will be held at the Lang Barns in Essex Center on Friday August 4th at 4PM with a reception immediately following. There will also be a burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls in September. Caren will be laid to rest with her mother and father at this time. Please visit awrfh.om to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.