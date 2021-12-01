Brent R. Bowden, 83, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
He was born in Winterport, ME on May 20, 1938, the son of Winfield and Celia (Raymond) Bowden. He grew up in Winterport and relocated to Vermont in 1965. He was employed by IBM for 30 years and after retirement continued working at various companies: Priority Express, Nalco & GE.
He loved gardening, reading, watching the Red Sox or any other sporting event. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mona M. (Woods) Bowden. He leaves a daughter, Tracy and Daniel Byrnes of South Burlington and a son, Douglas and Heidi Bowden of Weymouth, MA; three sisters, Donna Soper of Bangor, ME, Deanna and James Mangin of Prospect, ME and Dolores and John Torrance of Brewer, ME; and brother Stanley and Lee Bowden of Winterport, ME.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, Haleigh Byrnes of Chicago, IL, Tamara Bowden of Philadelphia, PA, Parker Bowden of Boulder, CO and Ryan Byrnes of South Burlington. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Bruce Bowden and brother-in-law Gary Soper.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brent’s memory to Essex Rescue, Inc., One Educational Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences
At Brent’s wishes, services will be private and held at a later date.
