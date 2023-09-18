Beverly Nordahl Austin Knapp’s battle with liver cancer ended on Friday July 21, 2023 with her three girls lovingly by her side.
On September 23, 1938 Beverly Nordahl was born in Queens, NY to parents Howard Walter Nordahl and Frieda Loeschner during the worst hurricane in history. Beverly attended her beloved Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, New York where she was an accomplished lacrosse player, pianist, horseback rider, singer, and great dancer. She spent her childhood at Jones Beach riding the waves, going to summer camp at Schroon Lake, singing in a capella groups, modeling, and marching as a baton twirler for 4 years in the Macy’s Day parade. She was also an excellent student and received a full scholarship to Syracuse University where she enjoyed her Delta Gamma sorority, watching Jim Brown play football, and playing lots of bridge. She graduated with a degree in Education certified to teach grades K-12. She also had two master’s degrees in Reading and Education from the University of Vermont.
She married her college sweetheart, John Richard Austin, and moved to Burlington, Vermont where she raised 4 children, John Richard(deceased), Wendy Lee, Laura Lee, and Nikkisha Grace. She was a beloved educator who taught 6th,7th, and 8th grade English and Reading at the Albert D. Lawton School in Essex Junction, Vermont for over 30 years. Her passion for teaching and her love for her students was more than a vocation, it was a calling. She loved being a part of, and was a long-standing member of, The First Congregational Churches in Vermont and later years on Nantucket.
She owned a home on Nantucket for 31 years where she enjoyed the beautiful ocean, entertaining family and friends, knitting, gardening, and delighted in playing bridge at the Salt Marsh Senior Center and at home.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Lee Austin, Laura Lee Austin, Nikkisha Grace Knapp Quijada, daughter-in-law, Kelly Lake, son-in-law Joel Quijada, her beloved twin grandsons, Johnny and Joel Quijada, her sister and brother-in-law John and Karen Tiffany, their children John Tiffany, Deborah Tiffany Traxinger, and Christina Tiffany, cousins, many friends, teachers, and numerous students.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to go to the Albert D. Lawton School in care of Principal, Jennifer Wood for the Beverly Austin Knapp English Excellence in Writing Award.
The Memorial Service will be on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at:
The First Congregational Church
38 S. Winooski Avenue
Burlington, Vermont 05445
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.