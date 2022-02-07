Arthur J. Wager, Jr., passed away early on Feb. 3, 2022.
Arthur (Art) was born in Dayton, OH in 1936 to Arthur J. Wager, Sr., and Marjorie (Seifert) Wager. He attended University of Dayton, and then Ohio State University graduating with a MSEE. He had a long (35+ years) and well-respected career as a reliability engineer at IBM, followed by consulting work after retirement.
Art loved traveling around in his 1980 conversion Van (replacing the engine and transmission at least once) and later put many more miles on his RV. He traveled through the US visiting state parks, national parks and relatives. He enjoyed hiking the trails in the parks and seeing the views of nature. He often brought his bicycle to ride, continuing his love of biking to work. He loved roller coasters and would ride them when height restrictions allowed.
Art met the love of his life Frances Koch at Ohio State, and they were married on Jan. 23, 1960. They moved to Endicott, NY and then to Poughkeepsie, NY for his work with IBM. They eventually moved and settled in Essex, VT in 1969. Fran and Art raised 7 children in Essex. He was a very active member in Holy Family Church. He extended and organized the Pinewood Christmas Eve luminaries lining the streets and at Holy Family Church for many years. He was actively involved in the Essex Swim Team and was a Cub Scout leader with several of his children. He enjoyed downhill skiing with the family in the 1970’s. He also enjoyed boating and water skiing.
He is survived by his wife Frances; Son: David Wager and wife Sallie (Provost), children Jae Basiliere with partner Brynn Wilfong and Jefferey Basiliere; Son: John Wager and wife Dena (Letourneau), children Ted and Patton; Son: James Wager; Daughter: Anne Wager, children Johnathan Jacobs-Raburn and Aurora Raburn; Son: Joseph Wager and wife Rebecca (Merchant), children Xaiver Waterhouse, Juliet Wager and Christian Wager; Son: Michael Wager and wife Ashley (Payne), children Reese and Heath; Brother: William Wager of Dayton Ohio. He is predeceased by his son: Mark Wager.
Visiting hours will take place on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, between 4-7 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 4 Prospect Street, Essex Jct., VT. There will be a short service at 4:30 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church. There will be no reception after the funeral.
In leu of flowers please send donations to Holy Family Church or have a Mass said in his name.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
