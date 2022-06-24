Albert “Larry” Lamson, 75, of Essex Junction died on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in So. Burlington, VT on June 6, 1947 the son of the late Albert P. and Mildred (Towers) Lamson. He graduated from So. Burlington High School in 1965. He attended and graduated from Champlain College (’67) and Husson College (’73). On August 4, 1973 he was married to Pamela Lacroix in Berlin, NH.
He served in both the Navy (active duty and reserves) and VT Air National Guard between 1968 and 1993 for a total of 21.5 years of service. He worked many years for the State of Vermont at the State Auditor's Office, Department of Health, Office of Child Support, and most recently as Financial Administrator for the Department for Children and Families before retiring in 2009. Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and cherished spending time with family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife Pamela Lamson of Essex Junction; his children, Kyle Lamson and wife Karin of Chelmsford, MA, Joshua Doucette and wife Porscha of Moab, UT; his grandchildren, Stella and Elise Lamson; brother, Jack Lamson of Williston, and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Lamson of Essex, VT. He was predeceased by his brother Robert “Bob” Lamson.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 26, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction. At Larry’s request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute (https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org)
