ESSEX JUNCTION — Among the colorful flora and fauna stitched into Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow’s creations are pieces of herself, her life experiences and the occasional stray piece of hair added by accident, Dow joked.
Dow was sitting in her home office in Essex Junction on Aug. 1 when she received an email from Troy Hickman, executive program manager for the Vermont Arts Council. The message congratulated her for receiving the Arthur Williams Award for meritorious service to the arts.
The award is named for the Vermont Art Council’s founding director Arthur Williams. To be nominated for the award, an artist must have a local or statewide reputation for their work, hold a significant standing in the Vermont community and be nominated by at least one non-arts council staff or board member.
The council is commemorating Dow for being a nationally-known activist, basket weaver and teacher of traditional Abenaki culture and native practices for over 35 years.
Dow is also the executive director of Gedakina (pronounced g’ DAH keen nah).
“Gedakina focuses on the challenges and hardships that Native American youth, women and communities face daily and are rooted in multi-generational exposure to systemic poverty, oppression and violence,” the recently re-designed website states.
A grandmother before anything else
But before all of her other accomplishments, Dow said she is a grandmother.
“Most importantly, I’m a grandmother. My life felt complete,” Dow said while describing what it was like when her grandchildren were brought into her life.
Even as her children grew older, Dow said she still worried for them and still connected to them. When her children had children of their own she wanted to be a part of their lives as well.
“It just keeps going, circling, spiraling around and around… [My grandchildren] just changed my life,” Dow said.
Each square in Dow’s tapestries takes her two full days to make, not including the research she does for what she’ll include in the piece.
Two of Dow’s tapestries titled “The Witness Tree,” are currently traveling the world. The pieces were created when Dow noticed the 100-year anniversary of the eugenics movement was coming up in 2021.
Eugenics is the scientifically erroneous and immoral theory of “racial improvement” and “planned breeding,” which gained popularity during the early 20th century, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute states.
The theory was practiced globally by people who believed they could create “perfect human beings” by eliminating “so-called social ills” through sterilization, segregation and social exclusion, according to the website.
“I knew I had to do something, I didn’t know what to do,” Dow said. “So I made a tapestry of the first eugenics story. In 1921, there was the second eugenics conference in New York City, so I duplicated the brochure.”
The brochure featured the Founder's Tree and Dow wanted to recreate it, along with her own Witness Tree on a second tapestry.
“I created the Witness Tree, which is the same tree but all the roots say things that will help us all live together as good people,” she said.
Teaching in the classroom setting
Along with making art for herself and her family, Dow uses it as a teaching method.
She is a long-time educator who formerly taught at Essex Elementary for 15 years before teaching at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility. Now, with Gedakina, Dow’s classroom spans all across New England and her students range from elementary schoolers to college professors.
Dow doesn’t change her teaching methods regardless of how old her students are from one lesson to another.
“I go from pre-K to college to adults and they're all the same,” she said.
Pulling out stacks of colorful baskets created with threads of various textures, Dow explained how she uses art to teach any subject.
For science, Dow uses different colored threads to represent the changing pH levels her class on the Hudson River measured each day. For math, the basket was created with two colors forming a repeating pattern to show symmetry.
“Everything has a story, every one of these,” Dow said, as she pulled the baskets out of the stack they were nested together in.
The various textures in the different materials help students who learn tactically, Dow said. The colors help those who learn visually. And throughout the whole process, Dow infuses her own values.
“You learn to harvest, you learn to prepare the materials and you learn to make the basket,” she said. “So there's three different lessons I incorporate.”
When the world went remote due to COVID-19, Dow did not have a hard time continuing her teaching, instead, she enjoyed being able to see more students than she ever would have been able to in person. Between 202-2021, Dow said she taught around 7,500 students.
Discrimination and racism Dow faced growing up
Growing up in Burlington was difficult for Dow because of the racism and discrimination she and her family faced. Dow lived in Burlington from October-April and from April-October she lived with her extended family at their camps in South Hero.
“It was on a dirt, dead-end road where everybody on there was my aunts, uncles and cousins and grandparents,” she said.
“At camp, we learned things off the land and off the water every day,” she said “Then in Burlington, you were constantly reminded you were different.”
When Dow’s family returned to Burlington after spending the summer at camp, they would experience hate from the city’s residents.
“Do you know what the Fuller Brush man is?” Dow asked the Reporter.
The Fuller Brush man was a traveling salesman who walked door to door selling an assortment of brushes with lifetime guarantees.
“Every October when we came back, he would come and my mother would buy five potato brushes,” she said. “He never asked why five, but she would buy five and we had to scrub the tan off our knuckles, elbows and knees before we could go back to school.”
Dow and her four sisters had to scrub their skin until they bled because of the discrimination they faced in Burlington.
“With five girls I'm sure my mother bought hair brushes but the one I remember is the potato brush because I knew what it was for,” she said. “Not cleaning potatoes.”
Now with Gedakina, Dow is surrounded by people with similar experiences.
“There's comfort in sameness, right,” Dow said.
The One Shelf Project
Outside of basket weaving, her teaching efforts include the One Shelf Project, a book collection and distribution that distributes historically accurate stories of Native people.
Most books found in school libraries are not written by Native people, Dow said.
“They're full of stereotypes and bias and they're just not historically accurate because they come from one perspective,” she said. “So we're trying to counter that. We are here today. We have a history and here's what our history happens to be.”
The project curates at least 50 books. Last year, 54 were selected, and it cost thousands of dollars as the project aims to give away around 30 sets of books a year. Because of this, Gedakina needs to be selective in who they will work with for the project.
“We look for schools that might have problems with racial issues or mascot issues because the latest research shows that the further you are from Indigenous people, the less you understand, and the more apt you are to do something racial or have a mascot.
The 2021 and 2020 One Shelf Project lists can be found here.
