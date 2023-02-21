ESSEX JUNCTION — As budget conversations continue for the City of Essex Junction, some community members have voiced concerns with the Recreation and Parks Department’s budget and are asking for an advisory committee to oversee it.
The fiscal year 2024 budget has three main sections for the EJRP. The $1,252,478 general fund, the $3,196,846 enterprise fund and the $122,771 capital fund.
EJRP’s general fund, the tax-supported fund, is 89% salary and benefits. The enterprise fund, which is funded by EJRP membership and programming fees, pays for the Maple Street Pool, parks, preschool, camps and licensed child care.
The enterprise fund also pays for community events such as the 4th of July Celebration, the Winter Carnival and the Pumpkin Palooza.
The capital fund comes from a transfer EJRP receives at approximately 1% of the grand list. These dollars go toward EJRP upkeep including the cost of recently-installed playground equipment and the purchase of a new truck.
The only budget that comes from new tax payments by city residents is the general fund, $1,252,478. City residents are not taxed on the enterprise fund, also known as the projects fund. This fund is made up of revenue incurred by EJRP membership and user programming fees.
“The overwhelming majority, something like ⅔ or ¾ of EJRP’s revenue and expenditures, goes through the enterprise funds, which are user fees, by the people who use those things,” City Council President Andrew Brown said at a Feb. 8 meeting.
Yet, City resident Annie Cooper said she will be voting “no” on the budget if there is no oversight for the EJRP. Cooper has taken to Facebook to voice this opinion, changing both her profile picture and background image to a graphic reflecting a person voting no on the City’s budget.
“A $4.6 million recreation budget, while ⅔ to ¾ of it comes in through programs, is residential income, it’s income for the City,” Cooper said during public comment at the Feb. 8 meeting.
User fees are voluntary payments; they are not the same as required taxes set by the general budget.
Cooper said the main “impetus” for wanting a recreation advisory committee was the EJRP’s decision to ask those who wished to participate in the trick or treat event to pay. Though Cooper states her efforts are not personal.
City Council and staff are not saying no to an EJRP advisory board, instead they are asking residents to wait.
The City, then-village, has had a recreation advisory committee in the past, but it did not oversee the finances the way some community members would like it to now.
Creating an advisory committee to have oversight over finances requires research of what other municipalities are doing, and what will be a good fit for Essex Junction.
“I haven't investigated all the different avenues and what a rec advisory committee could do or couldn't do because it's not something that we can figure out in the next two weeks. What we need to focus on right now is the budget,” City Manager Regina Mahony told the Reporter.
In the meantime, the proposed budget is securing a potential space for a rec advisory committee by proposing stipends for three new committees.
“Right now we’re still actively separating. There’s a lot of work that we're doing to complete the separation process. Once we're in FY24, a lot of that will be done and settled and we can focus on ‘Okay, now that we're a city, where do we want to go, what's next,’” Mahony said.
When the process to create new committees begins, it will be part of a larger conversation on what committees the City wants, as the rec advisory committee has not been the only potential committee brought to City Council’s attention.
As a councilor who will soon be leaving the board, Tyler advocated for a rec advisory committee.
“I do urge you to put some kind of a recreation oversight or committee in place just to make sure that we understand this is a significant commitment this community is making to recreation,” Tyler said.
The City Council will be holding a public hearing on the budget Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Lincoln Hall and on Zoom.
Watch the past public hearing here.
Find the FY24 budget presentation here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.